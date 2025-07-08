Judge blocks Trump administration’s attempt to cut planned parenthood medicaid funding

+ ↺ − 16 px

A federal judge on Monday temporarily halted a key provision of President Trump’s newly signed One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which aimed to strip Medicaid funding from Planned Parenthood.

U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani issued a 14-day restraining order preventing the Department of Health and Human Services from enforcing the provision, which would bar Medicaid funds from going to any organization “primarily engaged in family planning” that provides abortions. The order applies only to Planned Parenthood, News.Az reports, citing CBS News.

The lawsuit, filed by Planned Parenthood and its affiliates in Massachusetts and Utah, argues the measure unlawfully targets the group and would severely restrict access to essential health services like cancer screenings and STI testing — especially for Medicaid patients, who make up more than half of their clientele.

Planned Parenthood welcomed the ruling, calling it a critical step in protecting health care access and denouncing the law as unconstitutional.

Meanwhile, a White House official defended the bill as a move to stop federal taxpayer dollars from supporting elective abortions, a stance they claim reflects mainstream American values. Anti-abortion group Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America also criticized the lawsuit, accusing Planned Parenthood of “desperation.”

The ruling follows last month’s Supreme Court decision allowing South Carolina to block Planned Parenthood from its state Medicaid program.

News.Az