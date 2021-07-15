July 15 is symbol of unshakable unity in Turkey: Azerbaijani minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

July 15 is a symbol of the unshakable unity and strong spirit of solidarity in fraternal Turkey, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov wrote on Twitter on the occasion of the fifth anniversary of the defeated coup of July 15 in Turkey.

“May Allah rest the souls of all martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the Motherland, nation, and unity. We wish veterans the best of health. Martyrs never die, the motherland cannot be divided!” the minister tweeted.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016 in which 251 people were killed and 2,734 injured in Turkey.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

News.Az