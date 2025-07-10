July’s Full Buck Moon to shine brightest today

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Full Buck Moon will reach its peak illumination in the United States today at 4:37 p.m. ET.

The midsummer moon is named after the time of year when male deer begin growing new antlers, News.Az reports, citing U.S. Naval Observatory and the Old Farmer’s Almanac.

It won't be visible until it rises above the southern horizon at sunset in your local time zone. In New York City, for example, moonrise occurs around 8:53 p.m. local time.

Remember, the exact timings for moon phases vary depending on where you are on Earth, so be sure to check out a trusted website such as in-the-sky.org or timeanddate.com to get the correct timings for your locale.

News.Az