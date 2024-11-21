Junichi Yamamoto: Our technologies can help Azerbaijan achieve sustainability goals - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Junichi Yamamoto, Executive Officer and General Manager of the Carbon Neutral Solution Business Headquarters at Panandavia Company in Japan, shared insights into the company's commitment to sustainability and potential collaborations in Azerbaijan during an interview with News.Az.

Panandavia is a leader in the "Sakura economy," an innovative concept that emphasizes resource circulation and environmental rehabilitation to build a sustainable future society. Speaking about their flagship projects, Mr. Yamamoto highlighted the WTA (Waste-to-Energy) initiative, which transforms urban waste into electricity."The WTA project is not just about waste management; it represents a pathway to energy production and sustainability. We have integrated cutting-edge technologies, such as hydrogen production from water and electricity, and are developing CO2-based agricultural solutions to complement this initiative," Yamamoto explained.Discussing the company's interest in Azerbaijan, Yamamoto expressed enthusiasm for potential partnerships:"In Azerbaijan, we are eager to explore opportunities to contribute to waste management solutions and introduce our technologies to support such initiatives. We also aim to promote decarbonization efforts, which align with the vision of future cities. Partnering with Azerbaijan would be a key step in developing sustainable solutions for the country’s future."Panandavia’s portfolio includes innovative technologies and products that can help address environmental challenges and advance sustainable development. Yamamoto emphasized the company's readiness to collaborate with Azerbaijani partners to achieve these ambitious goals.

News.Az