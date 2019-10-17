Junior Azerbaijani judokas bag two medals on day 1 of World Championships

Junior Azerbaijani judokas bag two medals on day 1 of World Championships

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani judo fighters have won silver and bronze medals at the World Championships Juniors 2019 in Morocco.

Ahmad Yusifov grabbed silver in the 60kg weight category, while Ibrahim Aliyev earned bronze in the 66kg class.

Azerbaijan's hopes are pinned on 9 male and 2 female judo fighters.

The championships feature 517 judokas from 81 countries.

News.Az

News.Az