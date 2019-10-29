Junior Azerbaijani karate fighters bag four world medals
- 29 Oct 2019 16:56
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 142891
- Sports
- Share https://news.az/news/junior-azerbaijani-karate-fighters-bag-four-world-medals Copied
Azerbaijani karate fighters have claimed four medals at the WKF Junior, Cadet & U21 World Championships 2019 in Santiago, Chile.
Huseyn Mammadli grabbed silver in the men`s 61kg weight category, while Sultan Huseynov (55kg), Huseyn Huseynzade (76kg) and female karate fighter Polina Gurenko (53kg) took bronze medals of the championship.
News.Az