Junior Azerbaijani karate fighters bag four world medals

Azerbaijani karate fighters have claimed four medals at the WKF Junior, Cadet & U21 World Championships 2019 in Santiago, Chile.

Huseyn Mammadli grabbed silver in the men`s 61kg weight category, while Sultan Huseynov (55kg), Huseyn Huseynzade (76kg) and female karate fighter Polina Gurenko (53kg) took bronze medals of the championship. News.Az

