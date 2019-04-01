Junior Azerbaijani wrestlers win five medals in Batumi tournament

Junior Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers have grabbed five medals in an international tournament commemorating world champion Mukhran Vakhtangadze in Batumi, Georgia, AZERTAC reported.

Niyaz Arzumanov claimed a silver medal in the 67kg weight class.

Hasan Mammadli (60kg), Lachin Valiyev (87kg), Tarish Abilov (97kg) and Khasay Yusubov (130kg) scooped bronze medals of the tournament.

The tournament brought together wrestlers from nine countries.

