‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ roars to $127M U.S. debut, $250M+ globally

Universal’s Jurassic World Rebirth is off to a dominant start, stomping toward a projected $127.5 million five-day domestic debut and more than $250 million globally, according to early estimates.

The seventh entry in the blockbuster dinosaur franchise opened midweek on July 2 in North America to capitalize on the extended Fourth of July holiday weekend, News.Az reports, citing The Hollywood Reporter.

Its opening day haul of $28 million ranks among the top 20 Wednesday grosses of all time.

Produced by Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment and Universal, the film introduces a fresh cast led by Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, and Jonathan Bailey. So far, Jurassic World Rebirth is tracking on the high end of expectations, both domestically and overseas.

The film continues the franchise’s box office legacy, proving dinosaurs still have serious drawing power nearly three decades after the original Jurassic Park debuted.

