“Justice for Khojaly” billboards installed in capital cities of Colombia, Peru (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Justice for Khojaly” billboards were installed on central streets of Bogota, Colombia and Lima, Peru to commemorate the 31st anniversary of the Khojaly genocide, the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Mexico told News.Az.

The event was held as part of the “Justice for Khojaly” international awareness campaign.

The billboards feature slogans such as “Khojaly Genocide – 31”, “We remember” and “Justice for Khojaly”.

Residents of Bogota and Lima can get detailed information about the Khojaly genocide by accessing the official website of the “Justice for Khojaly” campaign, which is reflected on the billboards.

News.Az