"Justice for Khojaly" exhibition to open in Berlin

Azerbaijani artist Ashraf Heybatov will open his "Justice for Khojaly" exhibition in Berlin on February 25.

He is a member of UNESCO International Association of Art, and chairman of the Association of Azerbaijani cultural figures in Europe, AzerTag reports.

Heybatov is well-known for his thought-provoking work which reflects the Azerbaijani spirit in terms of history, culture, customs and traditions. He has been awarded the title Honored Artist of Azerbaijan in recognition of his contribution to the development of Azerbaijani art.

News.Az

