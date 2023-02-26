Justice must be served to end impunity of those responsible for Khojaly genocide: Azerbaijani MFA

Justice must be served to end the impunity of those responsible for the Khojaly genocide, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Twitter, News.Az reports.

“On the 31st Anniversary of Khojaly Genocide, one of the gravest crimes committed against Azerbaijani civilians during Armenian aggression, we honor memory of victims with deep sorrow. Justice must be served to end impunity of responsible ones & establish long-lasting peace in region,” the ministry said.

On the night of February 25-26, 1992, Armenian military formations, with the support of the 366th motorized rifle regiment stationed in Khankendi, committed genocide against the population of the city of Khojaly.

As a result of this bloody massacre, 613 people, including 106 women, 63 children, and 70 older people were killed, 8 families were completely wiped out, 25 children lost both parents, 130 children lost one of their parents, 487 people were seriously injured, 1,275 people were taken hostage, and the fate of 150 of them is still unknown.

News.Az