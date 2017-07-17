Justin Trudeau meets Syrian baby named after him

+ ↺ − 16 px

The two-month-old is the son of a Syrian couple who fled war-torn Damascus to resettle in Canada.

Justin Trudeau has met his younger Syrian namesake.

The Canadian Prime Minister came face to face with two-month-old Justin Trudeau Adam Bilan – the son of a Syrian couple who fled war-ravaged Damascus to start a new life in Canada, The Independent reports.

The boy’s parents, Muhammad and Afraa Bilan, named their newborn son after the Prime Minister to pay tribute to his open refugee policy and show their gratitude for the offer of refuge.

The get-together took place at the Calgary Stampede on Saturday where the baby snoozed contently while Mr Trudeau held him.

The couple arrived in Montreal in February of last year in the midst of Canada’s bitterly cold winter accompanied by their daughter Naya, who is 4, and their son Nael who is 3.

Mini Trudeau was born in Calgary - a city near the Canadian Rockies which is home to around 1,000 Syrian refugees - in May of this year.

