Juventus win second FIFA Club World Cup

Italian Juventus beat Moroccan Wydad in the second round of the group stage of the FIFA Club World Cup with a score of 4:1 and advanced to the playoffs ahead of schedule.

The meeting took place in Philadelphia (USA, Pennsylvania), News.Az informs.

The winners' goals were scored by Kenan Yildiz (16th and 69th minutes) and Dusan Vlahovic (90+4). The Moroccans' goal was scored by Thembinkosi Lorch (25). In the 6th minute, Wydad defender Abdelmounaim Boutouil scored an own goal.

Playing with the teams in Group G are English Manchester City and Al Ain from the UAE. Juventus leads the group with six points. In second place is the English club, which earned three points in the match with Wydad (2:0). Al Ain and the Moroccan club did not earn any points. On the night of June 23, Manchester City will play the club from the UAE.

In the other match of the day, Argentina's River Plate and Mexico's Monterrey played to a 0-0 draw in the second round of the group stage.

The Club World Championship is taking place in the USA. For the first time, 32 teams are participating, divided into eight groups. The two best teams in each quartet will advance to the 1/8 finals. The final match will take place on July 13.

