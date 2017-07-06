Yandex metrika counter

Kakha Kaladze: Shahdeniz 2 will allow Georgia to purchase additional gas

  • Economics
  • Share
Kakha Kaladze: Shahdeniz 2 will allow Georgia to purchase additional gas

After completion of Shahdeniz 2,Georgia will be able to purchase additional gas.

Prime Minister of Georgia, Minister of Energy Kakha Kaladze said while reporting about his five-year activity that within this project $2 billion investments will be made in Georgia.
 
Speaking about strategic importance of Shahdeniz 2 project, Kaladze said that two thousand jobs have been launched in Georgia within this project. He noted that gas production within Shahdeniz 2 is expected to start in early 2018.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      