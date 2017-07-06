Kakha Kaladze: Shahdeniz 2 will allow Georgia to purchase additional gas

+ ↺ − 16 px

After completion of Shahdeniz 2,Georgia will be able to purchase additional gas.

Prime Minister of Georgia, Minister of Energy Kakha Kaladze said while reporting about his five-year activity that within this project $2 billion investments will be made in Georgia.



Speaking about strategic importance of Shahdeniz 2 project, Kaladze said that two thousand jobs have been launched in Georgia within this project. He noted that gas production within Shahdeniz 2 is expected to start in early 2018.

News.Az

