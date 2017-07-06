Kakha Kaladze: Shahdeniz 2 will allow Georgia to purchase additional gas
After completion of Shahdeniz 2,Georgia will be able to purchase additional gas.
Prime Minister of Georgia, Minister of Energy Kakha Kaladze said while reporting about his five-year activity that within this project $2 billion investments will be made in Georgia.
Speaking about strategic importance of Shahdeniz 2 project, Kaladze said that two thousand jobs have been launched in Georgia within this project. He noted that gas production within Shahdeniz 2 is expected to start in early 2018.
News.Az