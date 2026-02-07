Russia missile strikes hit western Ukraine

Blasts were heard in Burshtyn, located in the Ivano-Frankivsk region, after Ukraine’s Air Force warned that cruise missiles were heading toward the area. Burshtyn is home to a major thermal power plant, which is believed to have been a potential target of the strike, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Explosions were also reported in the city of Vinnytsia. Ukrainian Air Force monitoring indicated that a high-speed aerial target was moving toward the city. Some monitoring sources suggested advanced cruise missiles could have been used, though officials have not confirmed specific weapon types.

Regional authorities in Vinnytsia said the area was under a large-scale air attack. Officials also reported that a critical infrastructure facility in the region had been struck in a recent attack, though no casualties were reported.

Security services also recently detained a minor suspected of acting as a Russian agent who was allegedly preparing an attack on the Burshtyn thermal power plant, according to law enforcement reports.

Over February 6 and 7, Ukrainian officials said Russian forces intensified attacks on western regions of the country. In the Volyn region, authorities reported drone activity targeting multiple districts throughout the day.

Ukraine continues to face periodic large-scale missile and drone strikes, particularly targeting energy and infrastructure facilities across the country.