EU plans 20th sanctions package against Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Union aims to roll out its 20th sanctions package against Russia on February 24, marking four years since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on January 29.

“We aim to come out with this on the 24th of February,” Kallas told reporters, adding that discussions among member states are still ongoing and no final agreement has yet been reached, News.Az reports, citing Kyiv Independent.

According to Kallas, proposals under consideration include a full ban on maritime services, as well as additional sanctions targeting Russian energy and fertilizer sectors. She did not provide further details.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot separately called for a comprehensive maritime services ban to curb the operations of Russia’s so-called “shadow fleet” of oil tankers.

The EU’s previous sanctions package, adopted in October, targeted more than 100 vessels linked to the shadow fleet, Russian banks, energy revenues, and networks used to evade restrictions. It also introduced measures against crypto platforms and banks facilitating sanctions circumvention.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said Kyiv will push for the new package to focus on Russian individuals and companies still profiting from energy resources, as well as those involved in abducting Ukrainian children and supporting Russia’s military production.

News.Az