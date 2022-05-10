Karabakh is reviving today, Azerbaijani President says

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Karabakh is reviving today. Today I took part in several ceremonies in Fuzuli and Shusha," President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in Shusha, News.az reports.

The Head of State noted that the construction and restoration work is in full swing in all the regions: "Large-scale landscaping and restoration work is underway in all our liberated lands. As a matter of fact, cities and villages are being rebuilt. Because during the occupation, the enemy destroyed all our cities and villages, ravaged all our historical sites, and brought a city like Shusha, the pearl of Karabakh, the region, and the Caucasus to a deplorable state. We, the true owners of these lands, have already returned, and this land and these skies are seeing that. They see another step is taken towards development every day. Every day, a stone is placed on top of another. We will restore all the liberated lands."

News.Az