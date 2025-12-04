Karabakh talks were never meant to resolve issue - Pashinyan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Wednesday that the Karabakh conflict had long been used to keep Armenia, and to some extent Azerbaijan, “trapped”, arguing that genuine conflict resolution had never been the aim of earlier negotiation efforts, News.Az reports, citing Armenian media.

Speaking during a government question-and-answer session in the National Assembly on 3 December, Pashinyan responded to a query from Civil Contract MP Tsovinar Vardanyan, saying that an analysis of the negotiation process and the documents made public in recent years showed that the objective had never been to reach a final settlement.

“The entire negotiation process around the Nagorno-Karabakh issue, as well as the analysis of the published package of documents, shows that the task was never to resolve the problem,” Pashinyan said. “Everything was done so that Armenia would have no chance of achieving its true statehood, however difficult it may be to acknowledge this, especially when it concerns an entire generation.”

He added that progress was impossible without recognising this reality. “This issue hindered the development not only of Armenia but of the entire region. The rhetoric, including patriotic rhetoric, ultimately speaks of only one thing: returning the country to the old trap,” he said.

In this context, Pashinyan said the agreements reached in Washington on 8 August had “truly brought peace for every citizen of the country and the people”.

