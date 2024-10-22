Karabakh was and still is an internationally recognized territory of Azerbaijan: Armenian speaker

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chairman of the Armenian Parliament Alen Simonyan said in the parliament that the former Nagorno-Karabakh is an internationally recognized territory of Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

It should be noted that Alen Simonyan stated in an interview with the Armenian service of Radio Liberty a few days ago that Azerbaijan carried out the operation in Garabagh within the framework of at least 3-4 UN resolutions.At today's meeting of the Armenian parliament, MP Gegam Manukyan from the opposition faction refuted Simonyan’s words from an interview and asked, "Where did you get this thesis that Azerbaijan had the right to attack Artsakh (Garabagh) and the UN resolutions allowed it?"Alen Simonyan replied that it is possible to look for some meaning in every word, to interpret every word in different ways."However, the fact remains that the territory we are talking about (Garabagh - ed.) was an internationally recognized territory of Azerbaijan, and it still is," the Armenian speaker emphasized.

News.Az