Karim Benzema named 2021-22 UEFA Men's Player of the Year

French striker Karim Benzema of reigning Champion League winners Real Madrid was named Men's Player of the Year on Thursday at an UEFA event in the Turkish metropolis Istanbul.

Italian head coach Carlo Ancelotti, meanwhile, was named Men's Coach of the Year for the 2021-22 season, while Barcelona midfielder Alexia Putellas won the Women's Player of the Year award.

England women's national team manager Sarina Wiegman, meanwhile, was named Women's Coach of the Year at the award show.

Italian coach Arrigo Sacchi was presented the UEFA President's Award by UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin earlier in the evening.

UEFA Europa League and Conference League group draws will be held on Friday in Istanbul.

News.Az