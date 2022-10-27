Kashmir Black Day marked in Baku (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Embassy of Pakistan in Azerbaijan on Thursday held a commemorative event on the occasion of October 27 – Kashmir Black Day.

Speaking at the event, Pakistani Ambassador Bilal Hayee said October 27 is annually commemorated as the Day of Mourning for Kashmir, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

The Pakistani diplomat stressed that “the suffering of the Kashmiri people intensified after India annulled the special status of these territories on August 5, 2019, repealing Articles 370 and 35-A of the Constitution of India," which had guaranteed broad autonomy to this region.

Ambassador Hayee noted that such actions constitute a clear violation of international law and relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

The event also featured an exhibition featuring photos of Kashmiris who suffered from the Indian occupation.

News.Az