Kazakh naval ship arrives in Baku
- 30 Jul 2019 15:47
- 29 Jul 2024 15:03
- 140504
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/kazakh-naval-ship-arrives-in-baku Copied
A rocket-artillery ship "Mangystau" of the Kazakh Naval Forces arrived in Baku Tuesday to participate in the "Sea Cup" competition to be held as part of the International Army Games 2019, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported.
The “Sea Cup” competition will be held in the territorial waters of Azerbaijan in the Caspian Sea.
News.Az