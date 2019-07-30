Yandex metrika counter

Kazakh naval ship arrives in Baku

  • Politics
  • Share
Kazakh naval ship arrives in Baku

A rocket-artillery ship "Mangystau" of the Kazakh Naval Forces arrived in Baku Tuesday to participate in the "Sea Cup" competition to be held as part of the International Army Games 2019, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported.

The “Sea Cup” competition will be held in the territorial waters of Azerbaijan in the Caspian Sea.

News about - Kazakh naval ship arrives in Baku

News about - Kazakh naval ship arrives in Baku

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      