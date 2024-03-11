Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visits Azerbaijan`s Milli Majlis (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who is on a state visit to Azerbaijan, has visited the Milli Majlis.

Speaker of the Parliament Sahiba Gafarova welcomed the Kazakh President.

The President of Kazakhstan toured the meeting hall of the Milli Majlis.

Addressing the gathering, Speaker Sahiba Gafarova highlighted the significance of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s state visit to Azerbaijan and the meetings held with President Ilham Aliyev, noting the attention and importance to these events in Azerbaijan. She underlined that this visit underscores the friendly and brotherly ties of the two nations, contributing to the further strengthening and expansion of bilateral relations.

She noted that the Azerbaijani and Kazakh peoples are bound together by the shared cultural and moral roots.

Emphasizing the interparliamentary ties between the two countries, the Speaker hailed mutual collaboration between the higher legislative bodies. She described it as a factor with significant and positive impacts on bilateral and multilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.

Underlining the significance of mutual engagement within international organizations, Sahiba Gafarova expressed concerns over recent instances of double standards and trends of Islamophobia. The chairman of the Milli Majlis also recalled President Ilham Aliyev's speech at a swearing-in ceremony, where he highlighted cooperation within the Organization of Turkic States as a priority.

Sahiba Gafarova stressed the need for parliamentarians to unite their efforts in further strengthening TURKPA. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted that Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are strategic partners and allied countries, emphasizing the special obligations that come with this status.

Highlighting the increasing influence of Azerbaijan in the region, the President of Kazakhstan expressed his country's keen interest in cooperation across all sectors with Azerbaijan. He recalled that the main topics of discussion with President Ilham Aliyev included cooperation in oil and gas, logistics, digital technologies, industry, and other relevant fields.

The President of Kazakhstan lauded the cooperation between the two countries in transport and logistics, including the Middle Corridor and other projects. Sahiba Gafarova highlighted the strong relations and close contacts between the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan and both the Parliamentary Assembly and the Senate of Kazakhstan.

The sides exchanged opinions on other issues of mutual interest.

