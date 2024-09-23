Kazakh president ratifies OTS agreement on simplified customs corridor creation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Monday signed the Law “On ratification of the Agreement among the governments of the Organization of Turkic States on the establishment of a simplified customs corridor.”

“The ratification of the Agreement will promote the development of trade-economic relations and is called to strengthen the mutual economic integration among the OTS member states,” Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov said, News.Az reports, citing Kazakh media. In June, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the Law “On ratification of the Agreement on international combined cargo transportations among the governments of the OTS member states.”The goal of the Agreement is to develop transit and transport potential and trade-economic relations as well as to facilitate international transportation procedures.

News.Az