Kazakh servicemen attend graduation ceremony for Marines Commando Basic Courses

The next graduation ceremony for the Marine Commando Basic Course was held at the Naval Forces' military unit, says Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry.

“Servicemen of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan also participated in the ceremony.

The ceremony was attended by First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev, First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan Lieutenant General Sultan Kamaletdinov, as well as Turkish and Kazakh servicemen.

First, bouquets of flowers were placed in front of the monument erected in memory of victims within the military unit's territory, demonstrating profound respect.

At the graduation ceremony, the memory of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev and victims, who sacrificed their lives for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan was commemorated with a minute of silence. The national anthems of the Republics of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan were performed.

During the ceremony, the Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army and the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan emphasized the importance of such courses in training skilled and professional military personnel.

At the same time, the participation of marines from Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan in joint exercises was commended, highlighting their exemplary professionalism. It was noted that a group of servicemen from all types of troops of the Azerbaijan Army, as well as aviation vehicles and warships will be involved in “Бірлестік (Unity) - 2024” operational-tactical command-staff exercise to be held in Aktau, Kazakhstan this year.

Special training classes conducted by Azerbaijani and Turkish instructors at the naval range and training center were considered commendable.

Colonel General Karim Valiyev expressed gratitude to the professional instructors for their high-level organization and conduct of the course, congratulated the graduates on successfully completing the program, and extended his best wishes for their future service.

Then, the honor student of the course attached the emblem to the symbolic stump, followed by the presentation of certificates to the graduates and the awarding of honors to distinguished servicemen and instructors.

After the completion of the official proceedings, modern weapons, combat techniques, and vehicles used by Marines and special forces were demonstrated.

At the end, tactical and special exercises of the Naval Special Forces along with exemplary performances by divers from underwater assault and underwater defense units were demonstrated,” the ministry said.





News.Az