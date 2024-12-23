Kazakhstan activates geological exploration work in the Caspian Sea

+ ↺ − 16 px

KMG notes that the signing of the relevant agreements confirms KMG's desire to cooperate with domestic investors, opening up new opportunities for local companies in the field of hydrocarbon exploration.In addition, the implementation of the Bolashak project will be an important stage in KMG's geological exploration activities aimed at studying and developing promising oil and gas subsoil areas in Kazakhstan.The project is expected to contribute to an increase in reserves and the creation of new jobs in the Mangistau region.

