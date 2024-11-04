Kazakhstan and France ink 24 agreements worth $2.2 billion

+ ↺ − 16 px

Today, Paris hosted the 13th meeting of the Kazakhstan-France Business Council, focusing on cooperation prospects and future investment opportunities, ahead of a state visit by the Kazakh leader to France, News.Az reports citing Kazinform News Agency.

IT industry, agro-industrial complex, mining, medicine and light industry are listed as the most popular sectors among entrepreneurs from France in Kazakhstan.Following the meeting, 24 documents on cooperation worth 2 billion US dollars were signed, with the energy sector is of particular interest.Addressing the event, Gabidulla Osspankulov, chairman of the Investment Committee of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry, noted the prospects for cooperation with French companies in the field of nuclear energy.France’s well-known company Orano holds great experience and technologies for uranium extraction. That’s why we have agreements in this sphere to use their technologies and experience in Kazakhstan in uranium production. Another company EDF is also a global one, as it is the world's largest nuclear power plant operator. The Head of State said that establishment of an international consortium would be addressed. The chances are that their participation in the consortium will be discussed following these talks, said Osspankulov.Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev state that an international consortium for construction of a nuclear power plant should be established, bringing together leading global companies with advanced technologies, in the country.To note, the President of Kazakhstan will pay a state visit to France on November 4-5, where he plans to engage in high-level meetings. The leaders of both countries intend to hold talks focused on strengthening cooperation and discussing the international and regional agenda. Read more about the prospects for developing relations between Astana and Paris in the analytical report by Kazinform News Agency correspondent.

News.Az