Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan pledge joint projects

Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan have confirmed plans to develop joint projects and support creative initiatives, following talks between Kazakhstan’s State Counselor Yerlan Karin and Kyrgyz State Secretary Marat Imankulov.

The discussions focused on deepening cultural and humanitarian cooperation, as well as implementing initiatives in education and the arts, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

During the visit, the officials toured the National Central Museum and attended a performance of Jamila by the Toktogul Satylganov Kyrgyz National Philharmonic, based on the famous work of Kyrgyz writer Chingiz Aitmatov. The meeting highlighted both countries’ commitment to fostering creative and cultural collaboration while exploring opportunities for further modernization and joint programs.

News.Az