Kazakhstan confirms site for its first nuclear power plant

Kazakhstan confirms site for its first nuclear power plant

+ ↺ − 16 px

The government of Kazakhstan has officially announced the construction site for the country’s first nuclear power plant (NPP).

According to the decree, the facility will be located in the Zhambyl district of the Almaty region, News.Az reports, citing Kazinform.

“To decide on the construction site of the nuclear facility “Nuclear Power Plant” – Zhambyl district of the Almaty region,” it states.

Zhambyl district, located in southwestern Kazakhstan, has a population of 137,129 and its administrative center in Uzynagash.

Four companies, including CNNC (China), ICHNP (South Korea), Rosatom (Russia), and EDF (France), have been shortlisted as potential technology suppliers for the construction of Kazakhstan’s nuclear power plant.

Kazakhstan held a nationwide referendum on the NPP project on October 6 last year. The majority of voters, totaling 71.12% (5,561,937 people), supported the construction, while 26.13% (2,045,271 people) opposed it. Voter turnout reached 63.66%, with a total of 7,820,204 participants.

News.Az