Kazakhstan continues to offload gold reserves

Kazakhstan ranks second globally for the amount of gold sold from its foreign exchange reserves in recent months, according to data released by the World Gold Council on Friday, News.az reports citing Reuters.

The National Bank of Kazakhstan sold 1.89 tons of gold in the fourth quarter of 2024. Only Singapore's central bank was more active, offloading 7.65 tons during the same period.

Among Central Asian nations, Kazakhstan holds the second-largest gold reserves at 284.05 tons, trailing Uzbekistan, which has 382.57 tons.

Globally, Kazakhstan ranks 14th in terms of gold reserves by tonnage. However, these figures are preliminary, as the World Gold Council lacks complete data for the fourth quarter of 2024 for several countries.

Kazakhstan's reserves are significantly smaller than those of India or Japan and nearly 29 times smaller than the top holder, the United States.

In contrast, Kazakhstan's Central Asian neighbors have been increasing their gold reserves: Kyrgyzstan recently added 12.17 tons, and Uzbekistan acquired 8.71 tons.

The National Bank of Kazakhstan has been actively selling from its reserves, which were estimated at 295 tons in the third quarter of 2024. During that quarter, Kazakhstan sold nearly 12.9 tons of gold.

News.Az