Kazakhstan reaffirms support for Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

Kazakhstan welcomes the statements from Azerbaijan and Armenia regarding the conclusion of negotiations on the draft Agreement on Peace and the Establishment of Inter-State Relations between the two countries.

“We express confidence that the agreements reached and the signing of this historic document will be an important step toward normalizing relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia, as well as ensuring stability, security, and prosperity for the entire South Caucasus region,” the Kazakh Foreign Ministry said in a statement, News.Az reports.

“Kazakhstan reaffirms its strong support for efforts to continue the constructive dialogue between the two countries, with a view to establishing enduring and lasting peace,” the ministry stated.

