Kazakhstan says info about oxygen tank explosion on crashed Azerbaijani plane was reported by Russia
A drone view shows emergency specialists working at the crash site of an Azerbaijan Airlines passenger plane near the city of Aktau, Kazakhstan December 25, 2024. Photo: Azamat Sarsenbayev, Reuters
Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Transport has confirmed that the information regarding the explosion of an oxygen tank aboard the crashed Azerbaijani Airlines (AZAL) aircraft was received from Russia."The information about the oxygen tank explosion on the AZAL aircraft was received from the flight supervisor in Rostov at 10:53," the ministry said, News.Az reports, citing local media.
"The Rostov flight director subsequently informed the Aktau tower flight director that an oxygen cylinder had exploded in the passenger cabin, causing passengers to lose consciousness. A request for resuscitation upon arrival was made. Based on this critical information, all rescue services were immediately alerted."
"During the briefing, a detailed chronology of the events was presented, based on the reports from the Rostov flight director," the ministry added.
The crash occurred on December 25, when an Embraer aircraft operated by Azerbaijan Airlines, en route from Baku to Grozny, tragically crashed near Aktau. The plane was carrying 67 people, including 37 Azerbaijanis, 16 Russians, 6 Kazakhs, and 3 Kyrgyz nationals. 38 people lost their lives in the crash, with 29 survivors.