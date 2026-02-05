Kazakhstan secures deal to host 2029 Winter Asian Games

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Winter Asian Games will return to Kazakhstan after nearly two decades, with an agreement signed in Milan confirming the country as the host for the 2029 Games.

The host country agreement was signed between the Olympic Council of Asia and the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan at a ceremony attended by the Committee’s President Gennady Golovkin, News.Az reports, citing Kazinform.

In 2022, the Olympic Council of Asia originally awarded the rights to host the 2029 Winter Asian Games to Saudi Arabia. Last month, the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee and the Olympic Council of Asia announced the suspension of the 2029 Winter Asian Games for an indefinite period.

News.Az