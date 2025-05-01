Kazakhstan to import electricity from Tajikistan to ease shortages

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kazakhstan and Tajikistan have signed a long-term cooperation agreement in the energy sector, set to last 20 years with the option of a 10-year extension. The agreement aims to enhance energy security, support the adoption of environmentally friendly technologies, and lower greenhouse gas emissions.

Under the agreement, Kazakhstan will receive scheduled electricity supplies from Tajikistan, particularly from the Rogun Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP). These imports are intended to cover planned shortages in the North-South zone of Kazakhstan’s unified power system, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The price is set at $0.034 per kilowatt-hour (kWh), including VAT at a zero rate.

The agreement also includes the introduction of hourly electricity metering at connection points between Kazakhstan’s and Central Asia’s power grids, as well as along the Tajik border. Kazakhstan’s system operator, KEGOC JSC, will receive real-time telemetry data from Tajikistan via interstate transmission lines to ensure accurate metering and efficient coordination.

Electricity deliveries will follow the routes specified in the purchase agreements. The primary source will be the Rogun HPP, with supplies timed to match Kazakhstan’s peak shortage periods.

A long-awaited step

Energy cooperation between the two countries has been under discussion for some time. In August 2024, former Kazakh Energy Minister Almasadam Satkaliev held talks on importing electricity from Tajikistan. These discussions also addressed the issue of unscheduled electricity flows between their power grids.

By December 2024, plans were already in place to finalize a 20-year agreement. In February 2025, the deal was confirmed during talks between Kazakhstan’s Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu and his Tajik counterpart, Sirojiddin Mukhriddin.

“We agree that Tajik-Kazakh energy cooperation has broad prospects. We have agreed that an intergovernmental agreement on electricity will be signed in the very near future,” the Tajik foreign minister said at the time.

The potential of the Rogun HPP and prospects for Kazakhstan

A key element of the agreement will be the Rogun hydroelectric power plant on the Vakhsh River. Once completed, its dam will reach a height of 335 meters, making it the tallest in the world. The power plant will have a capacity of 3,600 MW, making it the largest power plant in Central Asia. This makes the project strategically important not only for Tajikistan but for the entire region.

The official website of the Rogun HPP states that the facility will be the upper stage of the Vakhsh cascade and will play a key role in ensuring sustainable energy supplies.

The agreement is expected to not only enable Kazakhstan to stabilize its energy balance during peak loads, but also open up new opportunities for cross-border cooperation. With the growing demand for green energy, the strategic alliance with Tajikistan could become an important element of the country’s energy transition.

The resolution enters into force on the day of its signing and effectively launches an intergovernmental mechanism capable of strengthening Kazakhstan’s energy security for decades to come.

News.Az