Kazakhstan to join Abraham Accords, Trump announces

US President Donald Trump announced Thursday that Kazakhstan has agreed to formally join the Abraham Accords, the series of normalization agreements he brokered between Israel and Muslim-majority nations.

"Kazakhstan is the first Country of my Second Term to join the Abraham Accords, the first of many. This is a major step forward in building bridges across the World," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform, News.Az reports.

"Today, more Nations are lining up to embrace Peace and Prosperity through my Abraham Accords. We will soon announce a Signing Ceremony to make it official, and there are many more Countries trying to join this club of strength. So much more to come in uniting Countries for Stability and Growth — Real progress, real results," he added.

Trump hosted Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, along with the leaders of four other Central Asian nations, at the White House for dinner Thursday evening.

The Abraham Accords, signed during Trump’s first term, previously included Bahrain, Morocco, Sudan, and the United Arab Emirates. Unlike those nations, Kazakhstan has maintained diplomatic relations with Israel since 1992, following the collapse of the Soviet Union, making the practical implications of its entry unclear.

