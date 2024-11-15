Kazakhstan to roll out large-scale industrial projects - Tokayev
In Kazakhstan, the implementation of 180 industrial projects worth a total of over $2.4 billion is expected, said Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during his speech at the inaugural Forum of Agricultural Workers, News.az reports.
In his address, he discussed both the agricultural sector and the industrial sector.
He highlighted that the manufacturing sector now accounts for 47 percent of the country’s industrial structure. Currently, 630000 citizens are employed in this sector. Major projects are underway, including the construction of plants for cathode copper production (Karaganda region), ferroalloys (Pavlodar region), truck components (Kostanay region), cement (Zhambyl region), and precious metal processing (Zhambyl region).
The President also mentioned a project in the Mangistau region where a European consortium will help implement the production of green hydrogen.
He emphasized the government’s efforts to improve housing availability for socially vulnerable groups. To support this, preferential mortgage programs like "Otau", "Nauryz", and "Asyl Mekan" have been introduced.
Finally, the President pointed out that Kazakhstan’s performance in the Global Food Security Index has significantly improved, with the country moving up to 32nd place in 2022. In this area, Kazakhstan leads among CIS countries.
The Forum of Agricultural Workers is the first of its kind in Kazakhstan's history. More than 2000 agricultural workers from all regions of the country are participating. Representatives from the agriculture sector are also invited. The forum is being held at the Palace of Independence in Kazakhstan.
