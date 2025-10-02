Kazakhstan to transport 1.7M tons of oil via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kazakhstan plans to ship 1.7 million tons of oil through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) oil pipeline in 2025, with increasing interest from both Kazakh and international energy companies, according to Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov.

Speaking to Anadolu on the sidelines of the 16th Kazenergy Eurasian Forum in Astana, Akkenzhenov said the BTC serves as an alternative transit route for Kazakh oil exports, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

“We have already shipped 923,000 tons of oil via the BTC in the first eight months of 2025, and we plan a total of 1.7 million tons to be transported this year,” he said.

“We are continuously working with our partners to increase these volumes.”

The minister noted that the BTC pipeline has generally attracted strong interest from Kazakh transporters as well as international oil companies.

Akkenzhenov also highlighted opportunities for Turkish investors in Kazakhstan’s energy sector:

“As a member of the government, I welcome any investment in the Republic of Kazakhstan. If our Turkish brothers and sisters are going to invest in Kazakhstan, I will certainly support it.”

News.Az