Kazakhstan unveils memorial at AZAL plane crash site - VIDEO

The tribute includes a fenced area, benches, and flowers, as seen in a video shared on social media, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The memorial was created through the initiative of residents from the Tupkaragan district, local officials confirmed.

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan's Transport Minister Marat Karabayev announced that the investigation into the crash has entered its second phase, during which experts are analyzing the collected materials.

To note, the Azerbaijan Airlines plane, which was flying from Baku to Grozn,y crashed near Aktau, Mangistau region, on December 25. The plane was carrying 67 people,e including 5 crew members. 38 people died and 29 survived as a result of the tragedy. Among the victims were six nationals of Kazakhstan.