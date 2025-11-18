Kazakhstan’s foreign trade tops $100B in first nine months of 2025

Kazakhstan’s foreign trade turnover reached $103.4 billion in January–September 2025, according to the Bureau of National Statistics, marking a 1.1% decline in nominal terms compared to the same period in 2024.

Exports totaled $57.5 billion, down 5.1%, with key partners including Italy (21%), China (18.8%), Russia (10.3%), the Netherlands (7.6%), Türkiye (4.8%), and Uzbekistan (4.4%), News.Az reports, citing Kazakh media.

Crude oil and petroleum products dominated exports (51.7%), followed by refined copper (4.9%), radioactive isotopes (4.8%), copper ores (3.8%), and ferroalloys (2.8%).

Imports increased 4.5% to $45.9 billion, led by China (29.5%) and Russia (29.1%), with significant imports including passenger cars (4.3%), medicinal products (3.2%), vehicle bodies (2.3%), telephone apparatus (2.2%), and vehicle parts (2.1%).

Trade with the Eurasian Economic Union totaled $21.7 billion, down 3.4% year-on-year.

Exports to EAEU countries fell 9.8% to $7.3 billion, while imports rose slightly to $14.4 billion, with Russia accounting for 88.6% of this trade.

