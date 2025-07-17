Kellogg gains influence as Trump adopts tougher Russia policy

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. President Donald Trump has shifted toward a firmer stance on Russia following months of influence by Republican foreign policy hawks, with Special Envoy Keith Kellogg playing a key role.

According to three congressional sources cited by the Telegraph, Kellogg—currently on an official visit to Ukraine—has “been in the ascendancy lately,” helping drive changes in Trump’s approach alongside Secretary of State Marco Rubio, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Originally appointed as Special Envoy for both Ukraine and Russia, Kellogg was later reassigned to focus exclusively on Ukraine after Kremlin objections to his involvement in peace talks, viewing him as too pro-Ukrainian.

A diplomatic source added that Kellogg has “taken on a bigger role in recent weeks” as Trump recalibrates his Ukraine strategy amid stalled negotiations and intensifying Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities.

Kellogg’s return to prominence follows months of sidelining in favor of real estate executive Steve Witkoff, who led back-channel talks with Moscow despite concerns about his informal conduct and push to lift U.S. energy sanctions on Russia.

Trump’s tougher stance comes amid frustration over Russia’s refusal to engage seriously in peace efforts. On July 14, Trump warned the U.S. would impose “severe” secondary tariffs of up to 100% on Russia unless a deal is reached within 50 days.

“I’m disappointed in President Putin. I thought we would have had a deal two months ago,” Trump said at a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

Trump also announced a new NATO agreement to finance purchases of U.S.-made missiles, including Patriot air defense systems, for delivery to Ukraine. The alliance will coordinate and fund the weapons, rather than the U.S. directly.

On July 14, Kellogg met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv to discuss strengthening Ukraine’s air defense capabilities and joint defense production and procurement efforts with Europe.

News.Az