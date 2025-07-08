Kellogg to attend Ukraine Aid Conference in Rome as U.S. resumes weapons shipments

U.S. Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg will attend a high-level international aid conference in Rome on July 10–11, an Italian government source confirmed Tuesday.

The meeting comes just one day after President Donald Trump announced that the United States would resume arms shipments to Ukraine, following a brief suspension, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The Rome summit — the fourth of its kind since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 — is expected to focus on mobilizing global support for Ukraine’s recovery and defense, particularly amid renewed Russian airstrikes and military advances.

President Trump recently admitted that efforts to end the conflict through diplomacy have stalled, saying that Russian President Vladimir Putin does not appear willing to end the war, following their latest conversation last week.

Although Trump has wavered in his support for Kyiv at times, Monday's decision to resume arms deliveries came in response to Ukrainian warnings that the pause in aid had weakened its defenses.

The Rome conference will aim to rally international donors for Ukraine’s reconstruction and modernization, with World Bank estimates suggesting a need of around €500 billion ($590 billion) in funding.

Ukraine is specifically requesting additional U.S. Patriot missile systems to protect its cities, as its air defense capabilities come under increasing strain. Last week, Germany confirmed that it was in talks to supply Ukraine with Patriot systems, in coordination with allies.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is set to open the conference on Thursday alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Other top European leaders expected to attend include German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof, and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

The Rome conference underscores the West’s ongoing commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and long-term recovery, as the war drags on into its fourth year.

($1 = 0.8509 euros)

News.Az