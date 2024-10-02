Key takeaways from the U.S. Vice Presidential debate: Vance strengthens Trump's campaign

+ ↺ − 16 px

The much-anticipated vice-presidential debate between Republican J.D. Vance and Democrat Tim Walz, broadcast on CBS, turned out to be a significant event. Unlike the previous fiery exchanges between Donald Trump, Joe Biden, and Kamala Harris, this debate stood out for its unexpectedly high level of political decorum and competence, surprising many viewers.

J.D. Vance delivered an outstanding performance, maintaining a calm and collected demeanor throughout the debate. Unlike the usual interruptions and aggressive tactics often seen in political debates, Vance refrained from interrupting his opponent and skillfully countered Walz’s points. His legal background was evident in his ability to remain composed and articulate, with no slip-ups or pauses during his speech.One of Vance’s strongest points was his in-depth knowledge of the current U.S. economic landscape. His arguments, backed by facts and figures, resonated well with voters concerned about their financial future. This mastery of economic issues helped him appeal to undecided voters who may now lean toward supporting Trump.Vance also held his ground on the issue of the migrant crisis in Springfield, Ohio. He cited statistics showing that overnight, illegal immigrants made up 25% of the city’s population—a fact that caught the Democratic-leaning media off guard. His microphone was even cut off at one point, highlighting how uncomfortable his truth became for the debate hosts.Tim Walz, compared to Kamala Harris's previous debate performance , came across as more composed and respectful, avoiding mocking facial expressions and dismissive remarks. However, his reliance on pre-rehearsed talking points and populist rhetoric was evident. Walz struggled to adapt on the fly, which ultimately cost him.At one point, Walz mixed up Iran and Israel and even made an embarrassing comment about having "good relationships with many school shooters." Additionally, when pressed about his misleading claims about being in China during the Tiananmen Square events, he delivered a rambling response about his childhood in Nebraska, which did not help his case.The American media hailed the debate as a remarkable event, reminiscent of the more respectful political debates of the 1960s. Even CNN, typically supportive of the Democratic Party, had to admit Vance's victory, though with the caveat that it might not heavily influence the presidential race.However, CNN’s assessment downplays the impact Vance could have on Trump’s campaign. While the debate may have exposed the shortcomings of the earlier Trump-Harris exchanges, which were marred by animosity, Vance brought a much-needed sense of calm, professionalism, and expertise to Trump’s platform.In conclusion, J.D. Vance not only bolstered his own candidacy for vice president but also significantly strengthened Trump’s chances in the upcoming election by showcasing political decorum and a deep understanding of key issues. His performance could be a decisive factor for those voters still on the fence.

News.Az