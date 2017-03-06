Yandex metrika counter

Khojaly commemorative events in Italian media spotlight

  • Politics
  • Share
Khojaly commemorative events in Italian media spotlight

The Italian mass media have widely covered events that were held in a number of Italian cities to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Khojaly genocide.

News agencies, newspapers and news portals published news stories, articles and broadcast programs on the commemorative events as well as interviews with Azerbaijani Ambassador Mammad Ahmadzade, AzerTag reports.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      