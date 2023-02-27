Yandex metrika counter

Khojaly Genocide flash mob organized in Berlin

The Azerbaijani community in Germany has arranged a flash mob in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin on the occasion of the 31st anniversary of the Khojaly genocide, News.Az reports.

The activists used 613 candle holders to honor 613 Khojaly genocide victims.

They shared booklets and flyers and provided information about the grave crime.


honor Patriotic War martyrs

