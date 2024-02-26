Khojaly genocide victims commemorated in Berlin

+ ↺ − 16 px

A commemorative event dedicated to the 32nd anniversary of the Khojaly genocide has been arranged in Berlin.

During the event, organized by Sharifa Jafarli, member of Board of Directors of the Alliance of German Azerbaijanis, participants shared their views on the Khojaly genocide, which remains one of the most atrocious massacres in the history. They conveyed optimism that the perpetrators of these crimes would soon be brought before internarial trial.

Following the memorial ceremony, participants of the event received educational booklets and brochures reflecting the historical facts about Khojaly genocide. They also watched documentary film "Shusha Prison—Temple of Torture".

News.Az