Khor Mor attack cuts 80% of Kurdistan power

A drone strike on the Khor Mor gas field in Chamchamal has caused an 80% collapse in electricity production across the Kurdistan Region, the Ministry of Electricity confirmed. The remaining power is being rationed to hospitals, water systems, and other essential services.

The attack targeted gas storage tanks, causing a major explosion and fire, and completely halted gas deliveries to power plants. Authorities said no casualties were reported. Restoration of normal electricity supply will depend on resuming gas production at Khor Mor, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The field, one of Kurdistan’s key energy assets, has been repeatedly attacked in recent years, including drone strikes in February and June–July 2025, and a deadly attack in April 2024. No group has claimed responsibility.

