Kiev metro shuts temporarily over power shortage

Kiev’s metro system has been temporarily shut down due to power shortages, the operator said, following recent Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

"Due to a power outage from external power supply centres, train service and escalator operation have been temporarily suspended in the metro," Kiev Metro said in a post on Facebook on Saturday, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The system will serve as a shelter until power resumes, Kiev mayor Vitali Klitschko said in a post on Telegram.

The Kiev metro is a vital transport artery for the capital and rarely pauses operations, even during intense Russian bombardment.

Around 800,000 passengers use the system daily, according to data published last year. Many of them rely on it to commute to work.

