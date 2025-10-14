+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian military officials reported that Ukrainian forces lost control of 41 unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) centers in the past 24 hours due to actions by Battlegroup West, according to Ivan Bigma, head of the group’s press center.

"Over the past 24 hours, the enemy's losses included a Bogdana self-propelled artillery unit, nine mortars, and seven robotic systems. Air defense crews and mobile fire teams shot down four guided bombs, 14 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles, and 27 heavy quadcopters of the Ukrainian armed forces, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

In addition, seven electronic warfare stations and 41 unmanned aircraft control centers were destroyed, Bigma said.

