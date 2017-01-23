Killed Armenian sergeant fatally shot by fellow serviceman

+ ↺ − 16 px

A soldier of Armenian Armed Forces Arayik Sargsyan was killed by a fellow serviceman in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

Oxu.Az reports with reference to the Armenian media that the due information was dissminated by the Yerevan Investigative Department.

During the investigation it was revealed that the injury inflicted to A.Sargsyan by one of the soldiers of the same unit was a result of violation of rules for handling firearms.

According to preliminary data, the soldiers took machine gun belonging to his comrade-in-arms, partially pulled out the clip and began to charge. Thinking that the machine gun is not charged, he has pulled the trigger.

The soldier who has inflicted the injury to Sargsyan was arrested.

News.Az

