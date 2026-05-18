Kim Jong Un orders military buildup near border as tensions rise with South Korea

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North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un has called for strengthening frontline military units and turning the border with South Korea into an “impregnable fortress,” according to state media reports released on Monday.

The remarks were made during a military meeting on Sunday, where Kim instructed senior officers to enhance defensive capabilities and increase deterrence measures amid worsening relations between the two Koreas, News.Az reports, citing Euro News.

State media said Kim emphasized the need for a “great change” in military readiness and ordered commanders to improve their outlook toward what he described as an “arch enemy,” referring to South Korea. He also set out plans to reinforce frontline and key units both militarily and technically to prevent war.

The report comes at a time of strained inter-Korean relations, with North Korea largely ignoring repeated dialogue offers from Seoul. Despite this, a North Korean women’s football team recently visited South Korea, marking a rare exchange between the two sides in eight years.

Analysts cited by foreign media suggested Kim’s instructions reflect lessons learned from modern warfare, including developments seen in conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, such as drones, electronic warfare and multi-domain operations. North Korea has also recently removed references to reunification from its constitution, signaling a further shift toward a more confrontational stance.

News.Az